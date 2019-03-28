Sites such as Amazon make it easy to buy just about anything with a single click.

Add in some booze and many folks wind up buying things they don't want or don't need, waking up the next morning to find receipts for purchases they can't recall making.

It's a big problem. Nearly half — 46 percent — of Americans said they shopped while drunk in 2018.

Americans spent $40 billion last year shopping while drunk, Houston TV station KHOU reports, citing data from finder.com.

That's up dramatically from $30 billion in 2017.

Food is reportedly the most common drunken purchase, followed by shoes and clothing. Cigarettes are popular, too.

Men are more likely than women to shop under the influence, according to KHOU, while millenials are more likely than Baby Boomers and Gen Xers to make purchases while intoxicated.