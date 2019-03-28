Dale E. Long, 62, of Cuba, passed away at 7:10 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Clayberg Nursing Home in Cuba.

He was born Oct. 24, 1956 at Canton, the son of Floyd and Alberta (Lamb) Long. Survivors include one brother, David (Bonnie) Long of Petersburg; two sisters, Mary (the late Al) Burroughs of San Diego, California, and Karen (the late Dennis Beck) Long of Clayton, California; and one niece, Laura Beck of Martinez, California. He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.



Dale loved going to church and worshiping the Lord; he was a member of Brock United Methodist Church in Smithfield. He traveled to many places across the United States with his parents and traveled overseas with his brother to Lithuania and China. Dale enjoyed playing golf, basketball, bowling, fishing and going to fairs and 4-H shows. He loved animals and especially his dog.



Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Cuba, where visitation will be held on Monday, April 1 from 5-7 p.m. His brother Reverend David Long will officiate and burial will be in Baughman Cemetery at rural Smithfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clayberg Nursing Home.



To view Dale’s life tribute video or to send condolences visit www.henrylange.com