At Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time Thursday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m., the program will focus on Illinois trees and how important trees are to the environment.

At Dickson Mounds Museum’s Tot Time Thursday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m., the program will focus on Illinois trees and how important trees are to the environment. Tots and their caretakers may enjoy working together with staff and volunteers to plant several trees on the museum’s grounds. Tots will have a chance to use twigs, leaves and other things found outside to create art. Participants will also be welcomed to take a tree home to plant in their own yard. The native Illinois trees being used for this month’s program are from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Mason State Tree Nursery.



Admission to Tot Time is free and registration is not required. Light refreshments will be served. Groups of eight or more should call the museum in advance to ensure availability of supplies. The program begins promptly at 9:30 a.m., with the program portion lasting approximately 30 minutes, followed by crafts, snacks and time to explore the museum.



The 2019 Tot Time program series is sponsored by Spoon River Electric’s Operation Round-Up grant, Canton Chamber of Commerce, Havana National Bank, Lewistown American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Bishop Post #1, Lewiston VFW Post 5001 Auxiliary, Rusty Melhouse of Edward Jones and Jeff and Linda Sisson of Havana. The Tot Time program series continuously seeks sponsors. Please contact Curator of Education Christa Christensen at 309-547-3721 for more information.



The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309.547.3721 or TTY 217.782.9175 or visit the museum’s web site at http://www.dicksonmounds.com.