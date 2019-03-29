One individual was sentenced in the White County Circuit Court on Wednesday, March 27th says States Attorney Denton Aud.

Johnathan M. Schrodt of Keensburg, age 33, was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and one year mandatory supervised release for possession of meth, a class 3 felony. He was also sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections and 2 years mandatory supervised release for possession of a stolen vehicle, a class 2 felony.

Schrodt was on probation for the possession of a stolen vehicle when he was caught with methamphetamine. The Grayville Police Department was the arresting agency in both cases. Schrodt was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge.