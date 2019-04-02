Today is the Consolidated Election.

Today is the Consolidated Election.



The following are contested races that are on the ballot:



Village of Avon - trustees

City of Cuba - Ward 1, Ward 3 aldermen

City of Farmington - Ward 2 alderman

City of Lewistown - Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3 aldermen

Village of London Mills - trustees

Village of Vermont - trustees

Canton Park District - commissioners

Abingdon-Avon School District - board members

VIT School District - board members

Canton School District - board members

Farmington School District - board members



There are two propositions on the ballot:

•A public safety tax increase for Fulton County: an additional 50 cents in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail and



•City of Cuba tax levy: 0.075 percent for the purpose of operating the City of Cuba Community Center.