Today is the Consolidated Election.
The following are contested races that are on the ballot:
Village of Avon - trustees
City of Cuba - Ward 1, Ward 3 aldermen
City of Farmington - Ward 2 alderman
City of Lewistown - Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3 aldermen
Village of London Mills - trustees
Village of Vermont - trustees
Canton Park District - commissioners
Abingdon-Avon School District - board members
VIT School District - board members
Canton School District - board members
Farmington School District - board members
There are two propositions on the ballot:
•A public safety tax increase for Fulton County: an additional 50 cents in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail and
•City of Cuba tax levy: 0.075 percent for the purpose of operating the City of Cuba Community Center.