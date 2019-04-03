Macomb election results: Edwards upsets Wynn in City Council race

MACOMB — Tammie Brown Edwards upset Alderman at Large Don Wynn in Tuesday’s city election. Edwards took 51 percent of the vote with 578 votes to Wynn’s 549/

Mayor Mike Inman was elected to his third term with 1,084 votes, 94 percent of the total. Write-in challenger “Jackie” Pollock received 65 votes. Alderman Annette Carper defeated challenger Gregg Huston, capturing 66 percent of the vote with 227 ballots.

City Clerk Melanie Falk, running unopposed, received 1,033 votes. Also running unopposed were City Treasurer Ron Ward with 989 votes, Alderman Mike Wayland with 119 votes, and Alderman Tom Koch with 398 votes.

Emily Sutton,. Steve Gray, and Scott Torrance were elected to the Macomb School Board. Sutton received 598 votes, Gray received 513, and Scott Torrance received 506 in the field of eight candidates.

Incumbent Phil Weiss was the top vote-getter in the Macomb Park Board race, receiving 803 votes. Stirling Edwards received 629 votes, and write-in candidate Jason York was elected to the third commissioner’s seat.

George Wanamaker and Shirley Adams were elected to the Macomb Library Board. Adams received 836 votes and Wanamaker received 748.



