Jane Mahan, 83, of Canton, passed away at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Graham Hospital E.R. She was born on April 2, 1936 in Canton to Guy and Thelma (Byrum) Kipling. She married Paul Mahan on Dec. 9, 1955 in East St. Louis; he preceded her in death.



Jane was also preceded in death by her parents.



Surviving are two children, Paula (Jim) Arrenholz of Canton and William “Guy” Mahan of Bar Harbor, Maine; four grandchildren, Elisabeth Arrenholz, Abbey Mahan, J.P. Arrenholz and Owen Mahan; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Bill Kipling of Rockford.



Jane worked as a switchboard operator and receptionist in the medical field. She was a member of the Canton American Legion Post 16 and a beloved member of the American Grill Wednesday night band family. Jane was a NASCAR enthusiast and loved live music.



