MT. CARMEL — The CWC Bulldogs outhit the Mt. Carmel Golden Aces 11-10, but the Aces were much more efficient in putting runs across the plate, as they defeated the Bulldogs 10-4 on Saturday.

It was the Bulldogs who struck first, on first inning two-out RBI double to center field by Cal York.

Mt. Carmel moved into the lead in the bottom of the second on a pair of doubles and an error by the Bulldogs. They added three more in the fourth on two hits a walk and an error. The Aces were able to repeat the pattern the next two innings to move the lead to 10-1.

During the middle innings the Bulldogs were able to put runners on base but not bring them around to score, leaving nine runners on base for the game.

It wasn’t until the seventh inning that CWC got back on the scoreboard. The first four batters, Gavin Brown, Cole Blazier, Devin Rankin and Ethan Mahon, came through with base hits to put across two runs. One more run scored on a fielders choice by York before the rally fizzled.

The Bulldogs return to BDC play Tuesday vs. Fairfield.