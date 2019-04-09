Most people can remember those days as a kid when we envied our parents and perhaps other adults.

They had jobs.



They could do whatever they wanted!



They could buy whatever they wanted!



Adults know this notion is one of the farthest things from the truth and eighth graders from around the area (Astoria, Ingersoll Middle School, Bushnell-Prairie City, Farmington, Cuba, Lewistown, VIT and Macomb) were given just the briefest of glimpses into their future during Spoon River College’s Eighth Grade Reality Store Friday.



After spending classroom time with various local professionals the students were then given a profession of their own as well as a budget.



That’s when things began to get fun.



Students came to the ‘reality store’ area where they had to use their money to purchase necessities such has a home, medical insurance, food, a vehicle, etc.



Hayden Sathoff, a Farmington Central student, was a musician/performer.



When asked if she was surprised by the cost of anything she said, “Somewhat. Not too bad, but yeah, somewhat.”



The Eighth Grade Reality Store is an annual event hosted by Spoon River College.