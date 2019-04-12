The lineup is set for the 2019 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, and concert goers can expect some different musical genres represented in the second edition of the 10-week series.

“I’m obviously really excited about the lineup,” said John Taylor, organizer of the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series. “It came together a bit easier than last year’s lineup. You learn a little as you go through that process.

The 2019 series opens June 2 with The 4onthefloor and The Ragbirds in Galva’s Wiley Park.

Taylor and the Galva Arts Council announced the final eight acts on April 2 to fill out the series — Hanging Hearts, Tameca Jones, Handmade Moments, Malina Moye, Freaque, Letitia VanSante, West of Mabou and The Accidentals.

Some of the musical bases covered in year two of the concert series include the rock band The 4onthefloor on June 2, Celtic music groups West of Mabou on July 21 and Connla on Aug. 4, jazz with the Hanging Hearts on June 9, the combination of bluegrass and hip hop with Gangstagrass on July 28, and the traditional Swedish music of Jaerv on June 23.

With the area’s Swedish heritage, Taylor labeled Jaerv as a “perfect fit for the lineup.”

Another attraction will be the music of Freaque (Gabriel Rodreick) — a paralyzed musician that has learned to play the piano — on June 30.

“It’s really an inspiring thing to see,” Taylor said.

Here’s the full lineup for the 2019 concert series:

June 2 — The 4onthefloor, The Ragbirds

June 9 — Hanging Hearts, Ages and Ages

June 16 — Tameca Jones, Handmade Moments

June 23 — Jaerv, Tom Sharpe

June 30 — Malina Moye, Freaque

July 7 — The Wildwoods, CJ Chenier

July 14 — Letitia VanSante, Henhouse Prowlers

July 21 — West of Mabou, Dos Santos

July 28 — Gangstagrass, The Accidentals

Aug. 4 — Connla, Chicago Farmer

The concerts begin at 6 p.m.

The Sunday evening concerts provide an opportunity for community members of all ages to enjoy free, live music in a picnic-style setting. Last year, more than 7,000 people attended the inaugural concert series put on by a team of 75 volunteers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the concerts.

Taylor said anyone interested in volunteering to help with the series can contact him (309-299-4999 or by email john.r.taylor@gmail.com) or the Galva Arts Council through its website (http://galvaartscouncil.org).

“The Levitt AMP Galva Music Series is one part of a larger network of live music events which is quickly making Henry County a destination for experiencing family-friendly live music,” Taylor said.

For more on the concert series, visit http://galvaartscouncil.org and https://concerts.levittamp.org/galva online.