Evelyn Rosalie Butler, 98, of Canton, passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Graham Hospital. She was born on Nov. 7, 1920 in Farmington to Lora and Laura (Nibbelin) Dalton. She married Delwyn L. “Dick” Butler on May 3, 1941 in Canton, Missouri; he preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 2008.



Evelyn was also preceded in death by her parents.



Surviving is one son, Roger “Mike” Butler of Canton; four grandchildren, Brad (Traci) Butler, Shelly (Todd) Rhinehart, Heather Emery and Emily (Keith) Nyman; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Ralph Dalton of Peoria; and one sister, Carol McCoy of Canton.



Evelyn worked as a teacher in the London Mills, Farmington and Canton area for 35 years, where she retired in 1979. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Canton.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Rev. K. Bruce Rushing will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials can be made to the Spoon River Valley District Library. To view Evelyn’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com