St. Mary’s Alter & Rosary will be holding a Women’s Salad Luncheon Wednesday, May 8 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Center, 139 E. Chestnut, Canton.

Attendees should bring a salad to share. Drinks and table service will be furnished.



No salad needed for assisted living and working women.



Women are invited to come on their lunch hour. Mothers with small children are welcome.