Just the drive to get to the marsh was rough. It was one of those spotty fogs where you can go from really thick to perfectly clear, back to thick, all in just seconds. But I’m in the thick stuff when I spot the sign saying that a STOP sign is coming up. I start going even slower, almost creeping, to avoid missing the STOP sign. Now I’m wondering where the heck that thing is. But I know where it is at. I’ve been down this very road and stopped at this very sign, a thousand times. The fog, however, leaves me disoriented, confused — the sign seems as though it is miles away.



At my turtle like pace I finally find the sign, exactly where it should be, where it has always been, where it will stay for some time. The marsh is now close.



The fog buries the marsh, shrinks it, distorts it. It turns it into something, foreign, unfamiliar, despite the very familiar affair that I have with this place.



The weather is perfect, 50 degrees, as my buddy Dwight and I slip into our blinds along the waters shore. We hope the fog to break at some point, and it will, giving way to clear skies. But that will be some time away yet, as the sun is 45 minutes away from rising. It will be a slow burn-off today, and this, we will have to fight.



Our hopes were to photograph a few Wood ducks. They are here. The blanket of fog keeps their appearance hidden but allows for their calls to echo through the marsh. The Wood duck is arguably one of the prettiest ducks out there, tops in my book.



Closer to sunrise now and we can see a shift in the fog, or put simply, it is beginning to burn off. Close objects are becoming clearer while distant ones are still ghost-like. A slight breeze is helping the fog vacate.



Just as conditions were coming together, we could make out five Wood ducks swimming in our direction. In the little group were two hens and three drakes. Disguised in our blinds, the Wood ducks never had a chance, never knowing we were there, allowing us several photo chances.



Then to my left, about 20 yards, I catch movement. Something is running along a downed tree that sits just above the water’s surface. It is a Mink and a beautiful one at that. It moves up and down the tree until finally jumping off near the bank. It just stood for a few seconds, pondering whatever issue was on its mind. I had to lean out just a bit to my right to keep the shoreline grasses from getting in my photograph. The mink is still a little wet and I was able to get some reflection in the water.



As the fog lifted and the sun cleared up the marsh, everything looked familiar again. But the action slowed. We crawled out of our blinds to an even clearer view of the marsh. Why would that be you ask? Well, our blinds have tiny screens where we can look out. So, imagine yourself looking out your screened window for four or five hours straight, then

lifting the screen. It has a very dramatic affect.



In the afternoon my son Cody and I head out to check on the progress of the wildflowers when we come across a familiar pond that was full of mating toads. It was a dance to remember. But that is not the story, for now. I will recap at later date with a few photos. We went back out a few days later to see how things were going. We figured the action would have slowed due to the weather conditions, rain, cold, etc., and it did, in fact; there was absolutely no movement, except for a big snapping turtle out in the middle of the pond. Cody wants to get a photo of the turtle. (The pond really isn’t a pond; we just call it that. The water might be a foot at its deepest).



“Don’t even try it,” I say. “You are just going to sink in the gunk.” He decided he would try it. He never got three feet from the bank before he got stuck and then it starts to rain to make matters worse. Now he begins to sink in the mud even more. It’s up past his boots now. I grabbed his camera. Well, before I did that, I had to get a few photos. Then I go for the backpack just as he was in over his knees (more photos). Reaching for whatever he could, he managed to wiggle out of the bottom gunk and kept his boots while he was at it. And I will tell you what, it smelled pretty bad. Made him ride in the back of the truck on the way home.



Getting back to the progress of the flowers. Spring Beauties are blooming. Purple Trillium and Mayapples were only a few inches tall, as were the Dutchman’s Breeches. Nothing in the way of mushrooms yet. Although there were a few reports of finds in Mason County. Getting close but the cold weather coming up will put a delay on the progress.