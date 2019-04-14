The Carmi Kiwanis Club met April 11. President Katelyne Wolff called the meeting to order. The meeting was one of the best attended of the year. Principal Amy Dixon introduced the current "Most Valuable Bullpups" from Jefferson School second grade. In other business, Katelyne announced that the draw- ing for the 50/50 pot will now include the winner attempting to select the lone orange golf ball from a bucket of balls. Since the orange ball was not picked, the pot will carry over to the next week. Club member Kati Sturgal announced that Peanut Day for the club is April 27. Area businesses can purchase a box of peanuts by contacting Kati Sturgal at Shelter Insurance (382-8950) or Caitlyn Keepes at Dartt & Company (382-3278).

The special guests for the day featured Tracy Orr and the students of the White County CEO Program. The program is in its third year. Stacy has directed it from the beginning. Of the eleven CEO students that come from NCOE and CWCHS, eight of them attended the Kiwanis meeting. Each student introduced him/herself and described his/her start up business. The club found great interest in each student and asked an array of questions.

The White County CEO Program will hold their Trade Show on April 29, 2019 from 5-7pm at Rice Motor Company, located at 1306 West Main Street in Carmi. The Trade Show culminates the program and showcases the individual business of each student. The public is invited.