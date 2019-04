Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful public witness of pro-life individuals standing for 90 minutes praying for our nation and for an end to abortion. This Life Chain will run Route 130 through Southeastern Illinois. This event will take place on Good Friday, April 19, from noon-4:00.

The New Beginning Church group will be meeting at the church and standing (or sitting if you need to bring a lawn chair) at our parking lot facing Route 130.