This past week (when it was still SPRING!) we hosted a small group of students from WIU.

This past week (when it was still SPRING!) we hosted a small group of students from WIU.



Most of them were from Chicago and had never been on a farm.



We showed them around and talked about what we do and why we do things a certain way.



We talked about feeding cattle, the difference between cows, bulls, calves and feeders.



We talked about what we feed and about manure.



They climbed in, on and over equipment and we talked about drying corn.



We took a side-by-side ride around the farm, through pastures and hills and even through a creek.



We finished with a dinner of hamburgers on the grill.



It was a great time and I hope they all learned a little about production agriculture!