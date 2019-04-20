Saturday, April 27, the Canton Family YMCA is holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA's Healthy Kids Day®, the Y's national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.

Saturday, April 27, the Canton Family YMCA is holding a free community event to inspire more kids to keep their minds and bodies active at the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day®, the Y’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families.



Sponsored by the Howard Johnsons® by Wyndham hotel brand, Healthy Kids Day is an opportunity to ignite children’s imaginations so that they can imagine what they’ll accomplish this summer.



The event, held from 1 to 4 p.m., features activities such as: inflatables, tumbling & trampoline, swimming, tennis, rock climbing, healthy snacks, STEM activities, and more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home throughout the summer months.



Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at over 1,500 Ys across the country by over 1 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits that they continue all summer long.



When kids are out of school, they can face hurdles that prevent them from reaching their full potential.



Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically.



Kids also gain weight twice as fast during summer than the school year.



As spring turns to summer, Healthy Kids Day is a powerful reminder not to let children idle away their summer days. Instead, the Y wants families to focus on helping children imagine what they can accomplish over the summer.



“When a child is healthy, happy, and supported they can make great things happen,” says Paula Grigsby, Canton Family YMCA Executive Director.



“We believe all children should have opportunities to grow and learn, and we strive to help kids reach their full potential. Healthy Kids Day is a great opportunity to educate families and motivate kids to stay active in spirit, mind and body throughout the summer.”



The event features special guests including Canton Fire Department, Canton Police Department K-9 Unit, Dickson Mounds, Fulton County Master Gardeners, Spoon River College for Kids, Girl Scouts of America, & Parlin Ingersoll Library Summer Reading Program.



For more information, contact Christine Fournier, 647-1616 or visit Canton Family YMCA on Facebook or www.cantonfamilyymca to see a full schedule of events.