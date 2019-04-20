Forty members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently travelled to a meet in Knoxville.
The athletes competed against power tumblers from 16 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline.
In total, the team brought home 112 awards, including 31-First Place; 23-Second Place, and 22-Third Place trophies.
Knoxville meet results
TUMBLING (FLOOR) Sub-Beginner
First Place: Piper Teresi, Havenley Eskridge, Kenzie Macvean
Second Place: Bailey Deushane, Jack Fitzjarrald, Ainsley Porter Beginner
First Place: Matthew Kruzan, Cadence Larkin
Third Place: Mayci Richardson
Fifth Place: Carley Gilliam, Mylee Dawson, Harlow Williams
Sixth Place: Ava Ashley, Presley Vermillion
Eighth Place: Penelope Black
Advanced-Beginner
Seventh Place: Lucy Hinds
Sub-Novice
First Place: Payton Provence, Elliott Black
Second Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Makayla Teresi
Fourth Place: Juleahana Richardson
Fifth Place: Morgyn Guppy
Sixth Place: Olivia Duncan, Ellie Duley
Seventh Place: Kate Fitzjarrald, Ava Essex
Ninth Place: Gracie Duley
Intermediate
First Place: Claire Hanlin
Third Place: Mollie Cornell
Sub-Advanced
First Place: Hannah Uryasz
Third Place: Jenaya Moore
Fourth Place: Makynna Plunk
Advanced
First Place: Kirsten Shawgo
DOUBLE-MINI Beginner
First Place: Payton Provence, Piper Teresi, Kenzie Macvean, Jack Fitzjarrald, Gracie Duley
Second Place: Kate Fitzjarrald, Ainsley Porter, Ava Essex
Third Place: Cassidy Carr, Kaylynn Carr, Havenley Eskridge, Lucy Hinds, Eva Knollman, Matthew Kruzan, Ellie Duley
Fourth Place: Mayci Richardson, Presley Vermillion
Fifth Place: Ava Ashley, Penelope Black, Bailey Deushane
Sixth Place: Carley Gilliam
Eighth Place: Mylee Dawson
Ninth Place: Harlow Williams
Novice
First Place: Olivia Duncan, Alayna Keefer, Carter Macvean, Kaelyn Macvean
Second Place: Mollie Cornell, Claire Hanlin, Makayla Teresi
Third Place: Alina Mowen, Elliott Black
Fourth Place: Cadence Larkin, Morgyn Guppy
Seventh Place: Juleahana Richardson
Intermediate
First Place: Caden Mowen, Hannah Uryasz
Sub-Advanced
Fourth Place: Makynna Plunk Advanced
First Place: Kirsten Shawgo
TRAMPOLINE
Beginner
First Place: Kaylynn Carr, Piper Teresi, Kenzie Macvean, Ellie Duley, Gracie Duley
Second Place: Havenley Eskridge, Ainsley Porter, Jack Fitzjarrald, Eva Knollman, Ava Essex, Mayci Richardson
Third Place: Bailey Deushane, Matthew Kruzan, Harlow Williams
Fourth Place: Ava Ashley
Fifth Place: Lucy Hinds, Presley Vermillion
Sixth Place: Mylee Dawson, Penelope Black
Ninth Place: Carley Gilliam
Novice
Second Place: Olivia Duncan, Makayla Teresi
Third Place: Cassidy Carr, Kate Fitzjarrald, Morgyn Guppy, Cadence Larkin, Elliott Black
Fourth Place: Juleahana Richardson
Sixth Place: Payton Provence
Intermediate
First Place: Caden Mowen, Kaelyn Macvean, Hannah Uryasz
Second Place: Mollie Cornell, Claire Hanlin, Carter Macvean
Third Place: Alayna Keefer, Jenaya Moore
Sixth Place: Alina Mowen
Sub-Advanced
Second Place: Makynna Plunk Advanced
First Place: Kirsten Shawgo