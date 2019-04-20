Forty members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados competition team recently travelled to a meet in Knoxville.

The athletes competed against power tumblers from 16 other gyms based on age and skill level in three different events, which included tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline.

In total, the team brought home 112 awards, including 31-First Place; 23-Second Place, and 22-Third Place trophies.

Knoxville meet results

TUMBLING (FLOOR) Sub-Beginner

First Place: Piper Teresi, Havenley Eskridge, Kenzie Macvean

Second Place: Bailey Deushane, Jack Fitzjarrald, Ainsley Porter Beginner

First Place: Matthew Kruzan, Cadence Larkin

Third Place: Mayci Richardson

Fifth Place: Carley Gilliam, Mylee Dawson, Harlow Williams

Sixth Place: Ava Ashley, Presley Vermillion

Eighth Place: Penelope Black

Advanced-Beginner

Seventh Place: Lucy Hinds

Sub-Novice

First Place: Payton Provence, Elliott Black

Second Place: Kaelyn Macvean, Makayla Teresi

Fourth Place: Juleahana Richardson

Fifth Place: Morgyn Guppy

Sixth Place: Olivia Duncan, Ellie Duley

Seventh Place: Kate Fitzjarrald, Ava Essex

Ninth Place: Gracie Duley

Intermediate

First Place: Claire Hanlin

Third Place: Mollie Cornell

Sub-Advanced

First Place: Hannah Uryasz

Third Place: Jenaya Moore

Fourth Place: Makynna Plunk

Advanced

First Place: Kirsten Shawgo

DOUBLE-MINI Beginner

First Place: Payton Provence, Piper Teresi, Kenzie Macvean, Jack Fitzjarrald, Gracie Duley

Second Place: Kate Fitzjarrald, Ainsley Porter, Ava Essex

Third Place: Cassidy Carr, Kaylynn Carr, Havenley Eskridge, Lucy Hinds, Eva Knollman, Matthew Kruzan, Ellie Duley

Fourth Place: Mayci Richardson, Presley Vermillion

Fifth Place: Ava Ashley, Penelope Black, Bailey Deushane

Sixth Place: Carley Gilliam

Eighth Place: Mylee Dawson

Ninth Place: Harlow Williams

Novice

First Place: Olivia Duncan, Alayna Keefer, Carter Macvean, Kaelyn Macvean

Second Place: Mollie Cornell, Claire Hanlin, Makayla Teresi

Third Place: Alina Mowen, Elliott Black

Fourth Place: Cadence Larkin, Morgyn Guppy

Seventh Place: Juleahana Richardson

Intermediate

First Place: Caden Mowen, Hannah Uryasz

Sub-Advanced

Fourth Place: Makynna Plunk Advanced

First Place: Kirsten Shawgo

TRAMPOLINE

Beginner

First Place: Kaylynn Carr, Piper Teresi, Kenzie Macvean, Ellie Duley, Gracie Duley

Second Place: Havenley Eskridge, Ainsley Porter, Jack Fitzjarrald, Eva Knollman, Ava Essex, Mayci Richardson

Third Place: Bailey Deushane, Matthew Kruzan, Harlow Williams

Fourth Place: Ava Ashley

Fifth Place: Lucy Hinds, Presley Vermillion

Sixth Place: Mylee Dawson, Penelope Black

Ninth Place: Carley Gilliam

Novice

Second Place: Olivia Duncan, Makayla Teresi

Third Place: Cassidy Carr, Kate Fitzjarrald, Morgyn Guppy, Cadence Larkin, Elliott Black

Fourth Place: Juleahana Richardson

Sixth Place: Payton Provence

Intermediate

First Place: Caden Mowen, Kaelyn Macvean, Hannah Uryasz

Second Place: Mollie Cornell, Claire Hanlin, Carter Macvean

Third Place: Alayna Keefer, Jenaya Moore

Sixth Place: Alina Mowen

Sub-Advanced

Second Place: Makynna Plunk Advanced

First Place: Kirsten Shawgo