CANTON-The evening of April 10 started out about as ordinary as it could be for Joe and Crindy Hedges.

The couple were out for dinner with friends.

At the time, unbeknownst to them, the situation at their home was anything but ordinary.

Joe and Crindy have six children-Savannah a 16-year-old sophomore; Andrew a 15-year-old freshman; Trevor a 14-year-old eighth grader; Jireh an 11-year-old fifth grader; Chloe a 9-year-old third grader and Judah a 7-year-old first grader.

That evening, Jireh, despite not being allowed to do so, was in his room eating grapes.

Suddenly, he started choking.

Unable to clear his throat on his own, he came out of his room.

His older brother, Andrew, was in the basement as well.

Andrew took him upstairs and smacked him on his back.

Older brother, Trevor, attempted to do the Heimlich Maneuver to no avail.

Andrew wasn’t sure what his younger brother was choking on, but he knew he had to do something, “All I was thinking is, ‘I have to get whatever is in there, OUT!’” he said.

Said Trevor, “I was trying to picture life without Jireh; we had to save him!”

When the boys couldn’t help their brother, they knew they had to get their oldest sister, Savannah, who was taking a shower, “When Jireh was turning blue and his eyes rolled back I broke the bathroom door down cause I knew I needed Savannah’s help,” said Andrew.

What was Jireh thinking during this time?

“I don’t want to die; I’m not even married yet.”

His mother shared Jireh sincerely thought he was dying.

When Savannah learned about her younger brother she said she didn’t have much time to do anything, “I didn’t have time to really think. I just did what I knew I needed to do. I wasn’t about to let my brother die.”

As Savannah was successfully performing the Heimlich, Andrew called 911.

All he could think was, “Will they get here in time? Will Jireh be alive when they get here?”

When Jireh was safe, Savannah made the call to her parents, “I was shaking,” she said, “I was so thankful he was okay, but terrified at what could have happened. It was one of the scariest moments of my life.”

When Crindy received the call from her oldest child it was nothing but confusion, “I was so confused and I couldn’t believe the words I was hearing. I just looked at my husband and said, ‘we gotta go’. I was trying to listen to what Savannah was saying all the while trying to explain what Savannah was saying. It was a cluster. We rushed to the hospital and beat the ambulance there.”

Added Joe, “All I could think is…I want to see my son.”

Fortunately, after the doctor listened to his lungs and x-rays were done to make sure nothing was lodged in Jireh’s lungs, he was cleared to go home the same evening with nothing more than a sore throat.

Savannah said she is thankful she learned how to do the Heimlich Maneuver her freshman year in health class with Mrs. Murphy.

And, the Hedges have a slightly different outlook on life following those very terrifying events, “We have to live life to the fullest and make the most of every day we have because we never know what could happen,” said Savannah.

Trevor added, “Spend as much time with the people you love because you don’t know how much time you have with them.”

Said Andrew, “I don’t want to take my family for granted. I have more respect for what I have.”

Crindy and Joe are exceedingly thankful, as one would expect, “We are just so thankful to God for watching out for our children and giving them the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to know what to do in this crisis.”

And, what about Jireh?

“I’m just happy to be alive. I owe my sister my life.”