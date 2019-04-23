Donna J. VanMiddlesworth, 79, of Cuba, passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her residence.

CUBA-Donna J. VanMiddlesworth, 79, of Cuba, passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Oct. 31, 1939 in Canton to Sheldon and Ruth (Ashby) Lingenfelter. She was married to Wayne A. VanMiddlesworth for 62 years; he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 2018.

Donna was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Gene, Virgil and Sam; and five sisters, Melba, Tootsie, Juanita, Bernice and Wilma.

Also surviving are five children, Teresa St. Clair of Lewistown, Sherry (Terry) Klinedinst of Cuba, Todd (Stephanie) VanMiddlesworth of Canton, Duke (Sheila) VanMiddlesworth of Cuba and Rusty (Rachel) VanMiddlesworth of Lewistown; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Judy Bowman of Canton.

Donna worked as a CNA for several years then enjoyed being a homemaker. She loved flowers, working in the yard and gambling. Donna was a strong-willed woman.

A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory. To view Donna’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com