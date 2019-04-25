A new principal is being introduced to Wethersfield Elementary School staff members and teachers this morning.

That’s after the Dist. 230 School Board, in a special meeting Wednesday, hired Gustaf “Gus” Elliott as the new WES principal. Elliott will assume his duties July 1.

The Wethersfield Search Committee indicated it had selected Elliott as the new principal due to his strong background, knowledge, and expertise he possesses in serving as an instructional leader.

“Elliott has served in various leadership positions throughout his career and his experiences aligned perfectly with the goals our school district was looking for in our new principal,” said a statement from the committee.

Elliott’s educational background includes the following:

n 4th Grade Classroom Teacher: East Moline School District

n Mentor Program Lead Teacher: Davenport School District

n Mathematics/Mathematics RTI Support Teacher: Davenport School District

n K-12 Math Coach: Davenport School District

n Special Education Specialist- Mathematics Emphasis: Davenport School District

n Most recently: Assistant Principal/Dean of Students: Davenport School District

“The Wethersfield Board of Education is excited to have Elliott join our family and we look forward to him working with our teachers, parents, community members and especially our students.

Wethersfield Board of Education President Dan Bryan would like to thank outgoing principal Janean Friedman for her 13 years serving as principal of Wethersfield Elementary School and the Board wishes her and her family the best of luck as she transitions to her new position as Superintendent at Emmons School District in Antioch, Illinois. Mr. Bryan also states the Wethersfield Board of Education is excited about the experience and qualities that Gus Elliott brings to our district, and we are looking forward to working with him as he leads our Elementary School into the future.