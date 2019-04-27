A benefit for Kathy Morse will be held June 21 from 3 to 11 p.m. at Pottsies in Cuba.

CUBA-A benefit for Kathy Morse will be held June 21 from 3 to 11 p.m. at Pottsies in Cuba.

All proceeds will aid in Kathy’s medical costs and lost income due to her fight against cancer.

Music will be provided by Blackout DJ Service from 3 to 7 p.m. A band will perform from 7 to 11 p.m.

The event will be family friendly and will include a cake walk, food, face painting, ring toss, bags tournament, snow cones, cotton candy and a live auction.