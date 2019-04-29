Pitcher Blair Jacobus was dominant in the circle on Friday as she limited the Lady Cyclones of Sacred Heart-Griffin to just two hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Lady Giants to a 10-0 six-inning victory.

Helping Jacobus were the Canton bats as they banged out 14 hits, highlighted by a fifth-inning grand slam by Karlie Walker despite a stiff wind blowing in. The Lady Giants improve to 12-6 on the season while Sacred Heart goes to 15-7. "We've had some good games, but I thought tonight was our most solid effort," said Canton coach Bob Barnes. "Everything all came together, the pitching, the hitting, the defense. It was a complete game." Jacobus zipped through the first, setting down SHG in order. Canton would then take the early 1-0 lead in its half. Allison Mortland led the game off with a walk and then stole second. With two outs, Mortland would come home after an RBI double by Tori Oaks. Ellie Downing recorded a sharp single past the third baseman, but Oaks was thrown out at the plate trying to score. Again, Jacobus sets SHG down in order in the second. Canton then added three more runs in the bottom of the inning. Ellyn Petty led the inning off with a walk. Sophie Oaks followed with a single before both runners moved up on an infield out. Mortland then stepped up with a two-RBI single. Faith Demler then brought Mortland home with a double for the 4-0 Lady Giant lead. Canton added another run in the third. With one out, Downing singled. Then with two outs, Walker hit a long drive to left, but the wind cuts it down and prevents it from leaving the park, limiting her to just a double. But it scored the run for a 5-0 lead for CHS. After giving up her first base runner in the third with a walk, Jacobus came right back and set SHG down in order again in the fourth. Canton however would also be set down in order in its half of the inning. The Lady Cyclones would get their first hit in the fifth, coming off the bat of Selena Guzman. A force out got her at second with the inning ending on a double play after a grounder to Sophie Oaks, who tagged the runner and then fired to first for the twin killing. Canton would send eight to the plate and score four runs in its half of the fifth. Jacobus, Tori Oaks and Petty all singled to load the bases. With one out, Walker then powered one to left where the wind had no effect on this one as the ball left the park for the grand slam and a 9-0 lead. Alex Chamberlin added a double in the inning but would be left stranded at second. Canton ended the game in the sixth via the ten-run rule. Demler led the inning off with a single. A fielder's choice went afoul at second as Demler took third on the throwing error. Tori Oaks then ended the game with the RBI single to wrap up the 10-0 victory. Jacobus (9-4) pitched 5 1/3 innings, giving up no runs and just two hits and one walk with five strikeouts. Elizabeth Rosich finished up recording the final two outs in the sixth. Tori Oaks led Canton in hitting by going 3-for-4 with 2 RBI. Getting two hits a piece were Demler (1 RBI), Downing and Walker (5 RBI). With one hit apiece were Mortland (2 RBI), Jacobus, Petty, Sophie Oaks and Chamberlin.