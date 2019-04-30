There was a little bit business that needed addressed before the fiscal year came to end Wednesday for the City of Chenoa. Monday’s special meeting of the city council took care of the matters in question.

The big-ticket item is a new squad car for the police department. Mayor Chris Wilder brought up the topic after having met with Commissioner Kyle Buchanan.

“Late last week, after our meeting, Kyle and I had the time to talk with the accounting firm and found out we are doing very well in our General Fund,” Wilder told the council. “Kyle then emailed me and said it’s probably a good idea to call a meeting and talk about getting a squad car.

“As we all know, the budgets, as they looked, were not obviously the best when you take a first glance at them. We did a lot better in many line items, so I talked to Brian and asked if that would be a good idea or not,” Wilder added. “Brian said ‘yes’ and suggested we have this meeting, as well, and give the numbers on a new squad car from a purchase at K&S Ford, which is where we’ve been buying the squads the last few years.”

The cost of the new squad car is quoted at $40,228, but Wilder said that number could drop.

“They have not yet given the state bid,” the mayor said, adding that K&S could be giving some money back.

One of the savings of the total cost is that most of the equipment in the older squad would be transferred to the new vehicle. Also, the old squad would be incorporated into the city fleet of vehicles.

“My suggestion on the reason I want to keep that squad car as a possible backup,” Wilder said. “The trade-in value is only $5,000. For us, that car could come into good use as a city car. I think it’s better served to utilize it as much as we can.”

It was pointed out that the car could be used for city use in a similar manner that surrounding communities use retired squad cars.

The biggest factor for seemingly rushing this through is that the fiscal year ends April 30 and such business transactions before May 1 count toward the 2018-19 budgeted year.

“We would give them a check (today) to get it purchased, which puts it under the 2018-2019 budget, as opposed to trying to come up with money next year to buy a squad immediately,” Wilder said.

The council approved the motion to purchase the car for $40,228, as well as a $6,000 deposit for other equipment that will be needed besides what is being transferred.

Wilder pointed out that the extra money needed to cover the cost of the extra equipment ($1,280.48) is already available in the police budget for 2019-20.

The city will actually be getting some money coming in after the council approved the sale of a trench box to H.J Eppel Construction of Pontiac. The mayor pointed out that the city purchased the box, used in deep digging projects, in 2007 and has yet to be used.

It has been up for sale for some time and, according to Wilder, an inquiry was made last week from the Eppel company with an offer of $1,000.

Commissioner Dwayne Price asked where the money would go, which was answered with the belief it would be sewer and water.

The sale was approved by the council.

The final item for discussion on the agenda was the waiving of building permit fees for the Chenoa Public Library building, that will be located between Veto and Green streets downtown.

The proposed cost of the new building is $1 million. With the fees assessed at 1/10th of 1 percent, the fee cost would be $1,000. The council decided to waive the fee since the library’s value to the community is large and there is public funding involved.

It was noted that because the city has a fiscal investment in it already, the waiving of the fees is actually saving the residents of Chenoa money.