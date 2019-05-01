Darlene Derry, 91, of Canton and formerly of Astoria, East Peoria and Hot Springs, Arkansas, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at 5:35 p.m. at Graham Hospital in Canton.

CANTON-Darlene Derry, 91, of Canton and formerly of Astoria, East Peoria and Hot Springs, Arkansas, died Monday, April 29, 2019 at 5:35 p.m. at Graham Hospital in Canton.

She was born Jan. 23, 1928 in Fulton County to Charles Lloyd and Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Fisk.

She married Bernard Derry on Sept. 14, 1947 in Astoria. He preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2005 after 58 years of marriage.

Surviving are one son, Dr. Greg (Susan) Derry of Cuba; one daughter, Kathy (Ron) Hayes of Groveland; four grandchildren, Kim Watkins, Jennifer Derry, Gina (Gary) Sciortino and Jeremy Hayes; four great-grandchildren, Carson (Austin) Markland, Konnor Petefish, Kailee Sciortino and Laney Sciortino; great-great-grandson, Landon Markland; sister, Rose (Bill) Heger of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; and brother, Donald Fisk of Rolla, Missouri.

Preceding her in death are her great-grandson, Ryan Petefish and brother, George Fisk.

As a young woman, she was an air traffic controller until marriage changed her path. She spent her life supporting her husband in farming and raising her family.

Darlene and Bernard were faithful members of the Summum Christian Church where she was very active with her great baking skills at all funeral dinners. Darlene was a gifted gardener and the keeper of many cats and a few favorite dogs. She moved to Canton for the remaining 12 years of her life and always enjoyed feeding her birds and continued baking. Her companion (her other child), Tiger, her cat, faithfully stayed by her side.

Services will be held at noon on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Shawgo Memorial Home in Astoria. Pastor Darren Fish and granddaughter Kim Watkins will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to funeral services on Friday. Burial will be at Astoria Cemetery in Astoria. Memorials may be made to Fulton County Humane Society or TAPS in Pekin.

Online condolences may be given to the family at www.shawgomemorialhome.org