A Galva home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.

A Galva home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.

The Galva Fire Department was called to the home of Quentin and Jill Osborne, 510 S.W. Fourth St., at 4:40 p.m. Quentin Osborne was at home and heard some pops on the front porch. The fire was electrical and started in the wiring in the attached garage.

Galva Fire Chief Denny Tarleton said by the second page to the fire department, the house was “fully engulfed,” and he “could not believe” how quickly the fire overtook the ranch-style home.

Osborne was able to get out of the house, but didn’t have time to get the family pets — two cats and a dog. Firemen rescued the cats in the basement and the dog was found hiding under a hutch in the living room.

Tarleton said the Galva, LaFayette and Bishop Hill departments battled the fire and left the home about 8 p.m. Sunday. He added that firemen helped the Osbornes get some pictures out of the home. Stark County Ambulance and the Galva Police Department were also on the scene.

The Red Cross assisted the Osbornes Sunday night and 1-800 BOARDUP came and secured the home. Tarleton said the home was insured.

Chief Tarleton reminded homeowners to check their smoke detectors and make sure they are working.