When I retired from the Star Courier's full-time roster two years ago, one of the things on my "bucket list" was a day trip to my college alma mater, Western Illinois University, in Macomb.

I hadn't been there since 1979 and wanted to to see how things had changed or stayed the same. After hearing the university planned to close Henninger Hall, my home for four years, and its twin tower, Bayliss, at the end of the school year, I decided it was time to go while I could still get in the dorm and see what it looks like today.

My contact was Tim Hallinan, director of annual giving with the WIU Foundation. He is a 1987 graduate of Kewanee High School and has been in his current position for about 10 years. Four years ago he sent me an e-mail at the Star Courier asking if I was the Dave Clarke who went to Western. I make a (very small) annual donation and he had spotted my name on a call list. Tim's job is to reach out to alumni and friends of Western and find ways they can give in support of various aspects of WIU. One of his biggest projects is the Western Challenge, a 24-hour appeal held each April 24 that last year raised around $155,000. He recently worked with another Kewanee native, chair of the Military Science Department at WIU, LTC Joan (Hollein) Sommers, to develop a mail piece encouraging alumni of Western's ROTC program to support the foundation.

Armed with a faculty/staff parking permit Tim acquired for me, I made the 90-mile trek I had driven so many times in my youth, to Macomb, on Wednesday, April 17. Like dropping in to see how a friend with a bad cold is doing, I was also anxious to see how things were going at Western, which has been making headlines lately dealing with declining enrollment, faculty layoffs and program cuts.

When I graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1967, the Vietnam War was going hot and heavy and my draft number was 43. College seemed like the best next step. The East Campus of Black Hawk College had just been created and classes opened that fall in the National Guard Armory. I don't recall even considering going there, although a number of my classmates did. Western was appealing to me because my aunt had gone there in the late 40s and it had made an impression on her and she shared stories over the years. My freshman year I was assigned to a room on the eighth floor of Henninger Hall, a 14-story twin tower to Bayliss Hall, located about a one-and-a-half mile walk north of the main campus, which had opened in the fall of 1966. To get to class, we walked across a 20-acre gravel parking lot and a large green space that ran along Hanson Field to get to campus. It took a 15-minute forced march in all kinds of weather to cover the distance.

The first thing I learned in college was that, unlike high school, if you didn't do something, like getting up and going to class, it didn't get done. Mom wasn't there to fix breakfast, either. My sophemore year I lived in Hursh Hall, a two-story, concrete block building built for GI's returning from World War II. It was adjacent to the main entrance to WIU on Adams Street and was torn down a few years ago. It has been replaced by green space and a veteran's memorial. It was there I got to know a grad student named Jeff Sullilvan, the head resident in charge of the dorm. The next year he was re-assigned to Henninger so I got a room on the 12th floor and started taking long walks to class again. Henninger 12 pretty much ran the dorm. Mostly kids from Chicago, we held the majority vote on the hall council, had the most residents on the desk staff, and usually won intramural athletic and academic competitons. One of our first victories as a hall council — and a lesson in lobbying — was to turn a unused room in the basement into a place to relax since we were so far from the Union. It had a pool table, TV, a microwave, ping pong table and was a needed place where you could take a break from studying and just hang out. I was surprised to find that after 50 years, it is still there. Henninger and Bayliss will not be "blown up" like two other high rise dorms, Wetzel and Higgins. Plans call for them to be used for conferences and other housing needs in the future.

The thing I always liked about Western was that it was a large university with all the academic and extra-curricular advantages you would find at, say, Northern in DeKalb or ISU in Normal, but in a town that wasn't much bigger than Kewanee. You didn't have to drive very far to see a corn field. A local pilot once told me that as you fly toward Macomb over land as flat as a table top, all of a sudden, you see these skyscrapers rising up out of the corn fields which, of course, were Western's eight 14-to-20-story dormitories. The clash of rural and urban was also evident downtown on Macomb's square where, on a Saturday afternoon, you could see a farmer in bib overalls standing next to a long-haired hippy.

Sarah Gomez, a Wethersfield and Black Hawk East grad and a special education major I met up with during my visit, made the same observation — it's a big campus in a small town so it still feels a little like you're not that far from home, but still attending a major university. The campus, situated on 1,050-acre rectangle of land on the north side of Macomb, still offers a calming atmosphere and busy student life.

Western's 50-or-so buildings were called "elderly" in a story about its problems which ran recently in Quad Cities newspapers. I disagree. It's an inviting blend of old — like historic Sherman Hall, built in 1902, — and the new — like the Leslie Malpass Library, built in 1978 and updated in 2001. The building has six levels divided into various areas all separated by a maze of atriums which send a Hanging Gardens of Babylon vibe. It is both beautiful architecturally and functional for modern use. Most of WIU's "new" buildings were built in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, when state universities were responding to the waves of Baby Boomers coming of college age and now occupy the once wide-open spaces. Additions included a multi-cultural center and a student recreation center. Sherman, where Tim Hallinan's office is located a few doors from the ornate original third floor auditorium, is the main administration building and the iconic image of the university.

The day was filled with more Kewanee connections. Tim, a 1995 WIU grad, directed me to the Athletic Hall of Fame in Western Hall where 1980 Kewanee High School graduate Kelle Lindbeck Oest is among the inductees. A basketball standout from the WIU Class of 1985, she was inducted in 1994 and now lives in Florida. Wandering through the University Union, I spotted photos of the nine new trustees just appointed to the board by Gov. Pritzger to tackle the university's challenges. Among them is Erik Dolieslager, a 1994 Kewanee High School graduate who now lives in Quincy where he has a management position with Central States Coca-Cola Bottling Division. I got a real surprise while looking over the WIU Foundation's Wall of Fame, also in the Union. One of the bronze plaques lists recipients of the Gust E. Lundberg Memorial Award alongside a likeness of the Kewanee man who was involved in the founding of Sandy's fast food restaurants and Black Hawk East. I had no idea that Lundberg, a graduate of the University of Illinios with a business degree, had any connection to Western. I did some research and found the Gust E. Lundberg Award is presented each year to the Outstanding University Senior at Western. It was first awarded in 1978, the year after Lundberg's death. His Western connection may have something to do with a WIU economics professor named Richard Hattwick who apparently wrote about how Lundberg created Sandy's in a book published for the Illinois Business Hall of Fame by the Center for Business and Economic Research at WIU in 1976, the year Lundberg was inducted into the Illinois Business Hall of Fame. He died in March of 1977.

At the end of my day of reflection, roaming and recollection, I was glad I had gone to Western and am proud to support it today. The years there molded a shy, country boy into someone more prepared to face the challenges of the outside world more through experiences than academics. You can still easily walk from one end of campus to the other, although I saw a few skateboards and the free shuttle bus service that was there 50 years ago is still running to help students get around— with new buses, of course.

Academically and athletically, Western offers a great deal. It is also supported by an effective alumni network and foundation which both use 21st Century technology to raise support now more crucial than ever.

At the end of the day, as I sat in the Union food court observing today's generation of Leathernecks, this thought crossed my mind: "WHERE you learn is just as important as WHAT you learn."

Don't count Western out. They have identified the problems and are on the right path toward solving them. Referring to the river that flows north of campus, Western will always be, as we used to call it, "The Little Harvard on the LaMoine."