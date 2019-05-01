Kendall E. Tucker, 64, of Wee-Ma-Tuk, passed away at 1 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center.

WEE-MA-TUK-Kendall E. Tucker, 64, of Wee-Ma-Tuk, passed away at 1 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Loyola University Medical Center. He was born on Dec.15, 1954 in Downer’s Grove to Laverne Tucker and Marion Thurchek. He married Cheryl Slade on Oct. 15, 1977 in Downer’s Grove; she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Lindsey (Tony Smith) Tucker of Jacksonville, Florida; one brother, Ted (Patty) Tucker of South Carolina; two sisters, Marylin Bozec of Canton and Lisa Heim of Canton; and his mother-in-law, Laverne Slade of Romeoville.

Kendall was preceded in death by his parents and his step-father who raised him, Ron Mullen.

Kendall retired as a teacher in St. David and Lewistown after 34 years. He coached girls and boys basketball for many years and also refereed girls volleyball. Kendall was also a four-year sponsor for Lewistown class of 2008. He loved training dogs and was an avid hunter.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home, where a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Gift of Hope or the Lewistown School District 97 in care of Teachers Wish List.

To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com