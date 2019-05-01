Monday, a ribbon cutting was held at Canton High to mark the completion of the CHS South entrance renovation.

On hand to cut the ribbon were Mark and Candi Graham.

The Grahams donated over $25,000 for the completion of the renovation.

The renovation included new concrete, a bus enclosure, new tables, landscaping, and signage.

The Canton community is very grateful for the Grahams’ generous and beneficial donation to improve the learning environment for Canton students.

Following the ribbon cutting, refreshments were served.