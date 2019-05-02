According to www.guidetoonlineschools.com, Spoon River College has been ranked among the best online community colleges in Illinois.
For each school, manual research was conducted to provide prospective students with more details about the schools’ online programs.
Ranked number 18, the following information was noted, “Spoon River College in Illinois offers online degrees for those looking to begin their college education while maintaining a flexible schedule. Students can choose to enroll in the Associate in Arts or the Associate in Science degree programs, both of which will prepare students to transfer to a four-year college. Students access course materials through the Canvas learning management system. Online students will have access to a variety of students resources, including the school library and online tutoring services.”
Others ranked include:
First-John Wood Community College
Second-Illinois Central College
Third-Sauk Valley Community College
Fourth-College of DuPage
Fifth-Waubonsee Community College
Sixth-Frontier Community College
Seventh-College of Lake County
Eighth-Wabash Valley College
Ninth-Lincoln Land Community College
Tenth-Joliet Junior College
Eleventh-McHenry County College
Twelfth-Lake Land College
Thirteenth-Moraine Valley Community College
Fourteenth-Olney Central College
Fifteenth-Richland Community College
Sixteenth-Lincoln Trail College
Seventeenth-Southeastern Illinois College
Eighteenth-Spoon River College
Nineteenth-Shawnee Community College