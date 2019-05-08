The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 met April 29 at 6 p.m. at Spoon River Valley High School.

LONDON MILLS-The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 met April 29 at 6 p.m. at Spoon River Valley High School.

The previous board members approved to record the results from the April 2, 2019 election: Lisa Quick 177 votes, Warren Utsinger 171 votes, Mark Thomas 150 votes, and proclaimed Lisa Quick, Warren Utsinger and Mark Thomas as elected members of the school board.

Reorganization of the board was approved as follows: Gary Tompkins as present, Lisa Quick as vice president, Mark Thomas as secretary and Lora Schleich as treasurer.

The following committees and committee members were approved:

Building and Grounds/Transportation

1. Warren Utsinger, Chair

2. Mark Thomas, Secretary

3. Gary Tompkins

Education/Finance/Technology

1. Lisa Quick, Chair

2. Angela Braten, Secretary

3. Patricia Eathington

Extra Curricular/Policy

1. Mark Thomas, Chair

2. Angela Braten, Secretary

3. Warren Utsinger

Negotiations

1. Lynn Phelps, Chair

2. Lisa Quick, Secretary

3. Gary Tompkins

Board members also approved the resignations of Paula Daniels, agriculture instructor, and Tammy Eastland, district bookkeeper.