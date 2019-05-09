Caelin Foley wins 1600 and 3200, Sopiars shines in triple jump

The Galva boys track and field team tallied 30 points in the Lincoln Trail Conference track and field meet Friday at Aledo on the strength of two wins from Caelin Foley and another from Peyton Sopiars.

Foley turned in another familiar distance double, claiming the 1600-meter run in 4:43.42 and 3200-meter run in 9:56.02.

Sopiars posted another win in the triple jump with an effort of 42-1.

Host Mercer County topped the boys field with 139 points, with Princeville just one point back at 138. Rounding out the team standings were Annawan-Wethersfield 68.5, United 55, ROWVA-Williamsfield 45, Ridgewood 40, West Central 37.5, Galva 30 and Stark County 24.

ROWVA-Williamsfield picked up a win from Brandon Merz in the high jump (5-10).

In the girls meet, Princeville won the team title with 111 points, followed by Annawan-Wethersfield 91.75, Mercer County 81.75, United 79, Ridgewood 69, Stark County 57, ROWVA-Williamsfield 44.75, West Central 38.75 and Galva 4.

Tressa Rogers accounted for all of Galva’s points with a fifth-place finish in the 100-meter dash (13.97 seconds) and seventh-place finish in the long jump (15-0 1/2).

ROWVA-Williamsfield’s top finishes were Lexie Little second in the shot put (35-9) and third-place efforts from Taylor Main in the 200-meter dash (28.19 seconds), Emily Short in the high jump (4-8) and Mia Voss in the long jump (15-9 1/4).