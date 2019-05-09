Rebuilding Together Henry County will soon have a home of its own.

The organization has purchased a lot in Atkinson at the corner of Church Street and Route 6 and will be building their own facility.

“Rebuilding Together Henry County has been working in Geneseo and Henry County for 25 years,” said executive director Sarah Snyder.

“Starting as an affiliate of Christmas in April, volunteers began serving the needs of low income home owners. The national organization rebranded itself as Rebuilding Together in 2001. We are one of 130 affiliates nationwide with the mission of ‘Repairing Homes, Revitalizing Communities, and Rebuilding Lives,’” she said.

Volunteers with the organization provide home repairs and modifications for low income home owners, install wheelchair ramps and install fire safety equipment including fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide/smoke detectors.

Rebuilding Together Henry County has provided home repairs to more than 575 families. A total of 6,400 volunteers have committed more than 40,000 hours to projects and more than $1.7 million in fair-market value of donated materials and labor has been provided within the Geneseo, Cambridge, Colona and Annawan school districts and the City of Kewanee.

“During the summer of 2018 at our annual strategic planning meeting, the board of directors determined that to sustain and meet the increasing need of our programs a permanent location is needed for effectiveness and efficiency,” said Snyder.

The group decided to build a 4,000 to 6,000 square foot building. The building will feature office and conference room space, a workshop and a storage room for materials.

Space would also be available for a proposed program to loan adaptive and durable medical equipment.

In addition, the facility would feature a workshop area.

“The workshop in particular is needed to pre-build (wheelchair) ramp modules before installation and store materials and parts used for the installation,” she said.

The new site “will replace the six or seven other locations where we have office, storage and work space, some donated space and some rental space. After 25 years of borrowed space with materials scattered across many locations, we are looking forward to a place of our own,” Snyder said.

The estimated cost for the project is $500,000 and a capital campaign to raise the funds is underway.

The Geneseo Foundation will provide a matching grant of up to $125,000 once 70 percent of the goal is met.

“Once significant funding has been received, we plan to begin building in the fall of 2019,” said Snyder.

For more information about the organization, visit www.rebuildingtogether-hc.org. Donations may be mailed to: Rebuilding Together Henry County, P.O. Box 254, Geneseo, IL 61254.

Lisa DePies is editor of the Henry County Republic.