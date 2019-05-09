The Canton High girls soccer team saw its 2019 season come to an end Tuesday night as the Lady Giants were defeated by Princeton 4-1 in an IHSA Class 1A Regional semifinal hosted by Alleman Catholic.

The Canton High girls soccer team saw its 2019 season come to an end Tuesday night as the Lady Giants were defeated by Princeton 4-1 in an IHSA Class 1A Regional semifinal hosted by Alleman Catholic. Princeton, the No. 3 sub-sectional seed, broke the scoring ice with 30:35 left in the first half. The Lady Tigers would then score twice more in the final three minutes, with 2:50 and 1:16 left before halftime in taking a 3-0 lead. Princeton would score again with 19:12 to go before Canton’s Kaaren Theobald scored off a free kick four minutes later for the final tally of the contest. Princeton finished with a 22-8 advantage in shots. Alicia Bruketta recorded 15 saves, while Carmon Abbadusky added three saves for the Lady Giants. Canton ended its season with a final record of 7-11-2.