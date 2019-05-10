SPRINGFIELD — Five West Prairie Middle School students attended TECH 2019 at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois on May 7, 2019.

The all day event in the capitol rotunda allowed legislators, policy makers and other citizens to see first-hand how technology is used in classrooms all across Illinois. A total of 115 teams of students from all over Illinois demonstrated engaging projects that utilize 3D printers, video, graphic design, robotics, animation and more.

West Prairie Middle School literature teacher, Ali Markley lead a group of 7th and 8th grade students to demonstrate Weebly, an interactive web tool. Weebly is a user-friendly interface that allows students to use a variety of tools, sources and resources. Students are able to build websites that focus on classroom use, audio books and other classroom events.

Shyanne Thomas, the West Prairie Middle School STEM teacher, lead a group of 8th grade students to present on the topic of Stop Motion Animation. Students presented Stop Motion Animation movies that they created on their iPads. Presenters were also able to demonstrate how the Stop Motion Animation movie process works.



