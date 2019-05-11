An important aspect of anyone’s life is making sure that things are taken care of when one is no longer alive. OSF HealthCare is instrumental in making sure lives last a long time, but there is an ending and WE Live and OSF is looking to help take care of matters after life.

“WE Live is an organization through OSF Foundation for the last three years,” Nancy Kustor, manager of Cardiovascular Services, said. “We’ve provided events in Livingston County for women. They’re educational events. This go-around, we’ve teamed up with the Planned Giving program to offer this estate planning seminar for women.”

The event taking place at the Eagle Theater on Wednesday, May 22, will be about estate planning.

“Previously, it’s been more physical and emotional health. Now we’re looking at their financial health,” added Pamela Meiner, director of Marketing and Communications at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center.

“When you look at average, probably 70 percent of people in our society don’t have a future plan in place, whether it’s a will or trust,” said Micki McCarthy, director of Planned Giving for OSF Healthcare Foundation. “We know for most it’s not because they don’t want one, they either think they don’t need one or they just don’t know where to begin. If you don’t have a plan in place to make your wishes known, the state of Illinois is going to make that decision for you.

“We’ve done programs like this throughout our ministry. We want to partner with legal and financial professionals to bring some interactive educational opportunities. We’re going to focus on things like how to get started, or what to look for if you already have a plan in place, and what are some of the important things you need to review to make sure that plan is still meeting your needs.

“The Sisters’ mission for OSF as a whole is serving all persons with her greatest care and love,” McCarthy added. “We feel that one of the ways we can live that mission is by helping people by bringing a program of service resources. Legacy of Hope is the plan-giving program for the OSF Foundation. That’s why events like this estate planning-setting seminar for women is so important. It should be a fun evening.”

The seminar will discuss estate planning with the hopes of answering questions regarding setting things up, such as a will or a trust. And, it is designed to help clear up matters that are not fully understood.

“We’re going to talk about things like what is probate and what does it mean for my family,” McCarthy said. “Do I need to avoid it and if I do, how do I do that?

“And, what’s the difference between a will and a trust, how will I know what I might need.”

McCarthy pointed out that the seminar’s goal is to provide information in an understanding manner for those who are not aware of what to do and for those who already have a plan in place.

“All of it put together, when you are looking at financial planning tips, whether you’re just starting or your well into your retirement, all of it coming together is hoping people can walk away from the evening with a few nuggets tucked away with this is what I need to do for my family, this is what I need to do to make sure my wishes are known,” McCarthy said.

“We want to make sure people have as much information as possible so when they sit back, they can feel good that they have a plan in place.”

Kustor and Meiner said that the evening is designed to be informative but also social. Kustor noted that there will be four unique presentations but this isn’t a lecture event. They are wanting the guests to be comfortable while dealing with what happens after one passes.

Kustor noted that there will be games and door prizes, as well as hors d’oeuvres and, as Kustor called them “ever popular mocktails.” It is open to women of all ages and admission is free, but there is limited seating so reservations are required. RSVPs may be made by May 19 to Nancy Kustor by calling (309) 661-5185 or by going online to Nancy.G.Kuster@osfhealthcare.org.