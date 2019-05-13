Ezra Alexander Burr, stillborn baby of Lucas Burr and Blakelie Bordner, was born on May 11, 2019 at Graham Hospital at 3:42 p.m., weighing one pound, 10.3 ounces and 12 inches long. He was too perfect for this world.

CANTON-Ezra Alexander Burr, stillborn baby of Lucas Burr and Blakelie Bordner, was born on May 11, 2019 at Graham Hospital at 3:42 p.m., weighing one pound, 10.3 ounces and 12 inches long. He was too perfect for this world.

Maternal grandparents are Tracy (Kim Frazier) Bordner and Jeff and Brandi Mitchell; great-grandparents are John and Linda Bordner and Chris and Melanie Thomas.

Paternal grandparents are Susan Burr and Samuel Burr; great-grandparents are Thomas and Angeline Barnes.

Aunts and uncles are Seth and Whitnee Weaver, Quinn Mitchell, John and Tyler Mitchell, Drew and Abby Ball, KJ and Kelly O’hara and Blake Frazier. Also surviving are two amazing cousins, Maks Weaver and Merrick Ball.

Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com