Tickets are now on sale for the SRC Community Chorus production of the Tony Award-Winning Musical Comedy Guys and Dolls June 27-30, 2019 at the SRC Theatre in Taylor Hall.

CANTON-Tickets are now on sale for the SRC Community Chorus production of the Tony Award-Winning Musical Comedy Guys and Dolls June 27-30, 2019 at the SRC Theatre in Taylor Hall.

Tickets may be reserved by calling (309) 649-6260 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Considered by many to be the perfect musical comedy, Guys and Dolls ran for 1,200 performances when it opened on Broadway in 1950.

It received nearly unanimous positive reviews from critics and won a bevy of awards, including Tony Awards, Drama Desks and Oliviers.

Frequently revived, the show has been done with numerous all-star casts, including productions/concerts featuring Ewan McGregor, Jane Krakowski, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Jessica Biel.

Set in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

The local production features television and movie actor Dustin Lewis, a Canton native, as Sky Masterson along with over 50 actors, musicians, and technicians under the stage direction of Carol Davis and the musical direction of Pamela Willison.

Guys and Dolls is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International and with generous support from the Two Rivers Arts Council.

The SRC Community Chorus provides quality entertainment and funds endowed scholarships for SRC Students.

Guys and Dolls marks the beginning of the David L. Bishop Memorial Scholarship. Together with the family of Mr. Bishop, the SRC Community Chorus, is establishing this memorial scholarship to provide financial support to students who are participating and/or seeking degrees in the arts, speech/communications, and/or theater.

Mr. Bishop, a founding member of the SRC Community Chorus, was a beloved English teacher/play director/ speech coach at Canton High School as well as at the Illinois River Correctional Center and Illinois Central College.

Recipient of numerous awards, Mr. Bishop was a passionate advocate of the arts, a community theater director and actor, and a Fulton County Arts Council member.

Once the scholarship funding reaches the level of $10,000 or more, scholarships will be awarded in Mr. Bishop’s name annually.