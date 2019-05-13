Dear fellow Relayers, teammates, sponsors, volunteers, & friends,

Wow, 25 years of the Richland County Relay For Life! That’s just an amazing accomplishment! There is no way we could have hit the quarter-of-a-century mark without your support, your dedication, your commitment, & your passion. In that time, we donated over $1.7 million to the fight against cancer; for a community the size of ours, this is an amazing feat! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!

However, as we’re all aware, all good things must come to an end. So, with heavy hearts, we want to inform you that the 2019 Richland County Relay For Life was our last. We have loved every minute of the Relay, we’ve loved all of the experiences we’ve had, & most of all, we’ve loved working with all of you. Each of us will forever be a special part of the Richland County Relay For Life family, & that’s a pretty great group to be associated with.

Please know that it’s not 1 specific reason that we’re ending the Relay. As a committee, we all felt like the Relay For Life had run its’ course, & we felt like 25 years was a good round number on which to end. It’s been a great experience, & we genuinely appreciate every second of time you donated, every lap you walked, & every penny you spent.

Thank you again for 25 fantastic years. We would never have made it without your support!

Your friends in the fight against cancer,

The 2019 Richland County Relay For Life committee

Polly Sulcer, Janilyn Travis, Amy Keck, Ryan Keck, Katie Fehrenbacher, and Tiffany Grove