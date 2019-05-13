March 19, 1954 – May 09, 2019

Roger Dale Hawes, 65, of Casey, Illinois, passed away at 5:21 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Arcola Health Care Center in Arcola, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., May 17, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home – Bishop Chapel in Greenup, Illinois. Burial will be in the Greenup Cemetery in Greenup, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Roger was born on March 19, 1954, in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of Fred and Henrietta (Richardson) Hawes. Roger worked in the oilfield for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hotrod cars and just being outdoors.

Roger is survived by sons, Josh Hawes (Heather Barnerd) of Elizabethtown and Jason Hawes of Marion; grandchildren, Gage Hawes of Rosiclare and Cassie Dunstan of Golconda; great-grandchildren, Catlin Dunstan of Golconda and Alexandria Dunstan of Golconda; brother, Robert (Connie) Hawes of Casey.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents.