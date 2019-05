Agriculture students in Jeff Bash’s crop science class at Spoon River College held their annual plant sale on the Canton Campus May 1 and 2, and even though the rain made it necessary to hold the sale inside, it didn’t deter people from coming out.

Janice Dare Bruster was a satisfied customer, “I went out and got some really high quality plants! It was a great opportunity to purchase big plants that are reasonably priced and to help out the Ag department.”