Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard is pleased to announce the 2019 Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarship has been awarded to Sierra Wirebaugh, Canton High School.

CANTON-Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard is pleased to announce the 2019 Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scholarship has been awarded to Sierra Wirebaugh, Canton High School.

Each year, the ISA gives out over $53,000 in college scholarships to deserving students throughout Illinois.

Ms. Wirebaugh is a 2019 graduate of Canton High School and will be attending Illinois State University in the fall of 2019.

She plans to pursue a degree in Social Work from ISU.

Sierra has been active at CHS.

She has been involved in Dance Team; Student Council; Marching Band; Symphonic Band; Math Team; and Scholastic Bowl.

She has also been involved in her community as a volunteer with various organizations.

Sierra is the daughter of Jeanie Wirebaugh, Canton.