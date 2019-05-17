The W. D. Boyce Council, Boy Scouts of America’s Ingersoll Scout Reservation is excited to announce the completion of a brand new lodge. RMS Lodge 33 Knox Rd 650 E, London Mills.

LONDON MILLS-The W. D. Boyce Council, Boy Scouts of America’s Ingersoll Scout Reservation is excited to announce the completion of a brand new lodge. RMS Lodge 33 Knox Rd 650 E, London Mills.

They will be holding a grand opening and tour Tuesday, May 21 at 11 a.m.

River City Construction was the Project Manager for the construction.

Local Scouts even volunteered to help in the construction of the lodge and the largest volunteer group were the Wilderness Engineers and the Wenasa Quenhotan Lodge Order of the Arrow. The RMS lodge is 4400 square feet, with 11 rooms that can fit up to four people per room, a conference room and kitchenette.

The RMS Lodge is located at the Northern end of the 963 acres Ingersoll Scout Reservation.

The new RMS lodge will serve as staff accommodations during W. D. Boyce Council’s exciting summer camp programs.

For the rest of the year, the facility can be rented out to host meetings, trainings, and overnight events for Scouting units, companies, and other community-based organizations.

This lodge gives the Scouts and the community a four season lodge to reside while exploring the great outdoors at the Ingersoll Scouting Reservation.

The lodge is part of W. D Boyce Council’s strategic plan for further investing in the quality programming offered by the Council.

The strategic plan also calls for a new Welcome Center/Health Lodge, a Camp Logistics Hub, a STEM building and a new Dining Hall.

For all inquires regarding their strategic plan or ideas for getting involved, please contact Tom Zimmerman, Director of Capital and Endowment Development for the W. D. Boyce Council, tom.zimmerman@scouting.org or 617-671-9149.