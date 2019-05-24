On Tuesday, May 21st, the Carmi City Council had a meeting that only lasted seven minutes. They first approved the minutes for the May 7th,2019 council meeting. Also, approved was the April 2019, Financial reports for the City of Carmi and the Light and Water departments. The May 2019 vendor invoices for the City of Carmi and the Light and Water departments, was also authorized and approved.

The Facade improvements, for Botsch and Associates, and for Main Street Cafe, was both approved for up to $5,000.00. Botsch and Associates,wants to put up a awning to match the other companies two buildings.