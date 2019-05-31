May 29, 2019
Board of Trustees Meeting
Illinois Eastern Community Colleges
Marilyn Holt was employed to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer at a Special Board Meeting of the Board of Trustees held at the IECC District Office, Wednesday, May 29th. Mrs. Holt’s employment will be effective June 3, 2019. Current CEO Terry L. Bruce is retiring effective June 30, 2019.
Next regular meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Tuesday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at Wabash Valley, Mt. Carmel.
IECC Board Appoints Interim CEO
