Former Macomb pet-shop owner pleads guilty to animal cruelty

MACOMB — An Avon woman who owned a Macomb pet shop where more than 40 animals were found dead last year has pleaded guilty to animal-cruelty charges.

Jessica Spangler, 39, is to be sentenced Aug. 5.

In front of Judge Heidi Benson, Spangler pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to the McDonough County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Another six counts were dismissed.

Spangler’s offense is eligible for probation and has a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Fish, hamsters, rabbits and snakes were among the deceased discovered in late May 2018 at Macomb Pet Land, 603 E. Jackson St.

Power had been off in the building for a few weeks before the dead animals were discovered. The power was disconnected for non-payment of bills.

Police had received a complaint about a foul odor emanating from the pet store. When officers arrived, they found the store closed for maintenance, according to a sign posted on the door.

Through windows, they could see animals loose inside.

Once the officers entered, they were overwhelmed by the smell of death and ammonia, Macomb police Chief Curt Barker said at the time.

Almost 60 animals were recovered alive and placed in foster care.

Court proceedings last year revealed Spangler had suffered a back injury and was restricted to bed. She had arranged for another person to tend to the animals.

That person was Michael Law, 69, of Macomb. Earlier this year, he also pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala.

Law is to be sentenced Monday.