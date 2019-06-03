Embarrass River Tourism Council

Friday, June 14, 6:30 p.m. at Peterson Park Pavilion, Newton, IL.

Bring lawn chairs, free admission and enjoy Barry Cloyd performing some of his stories and songs, "Burl Ives Midwestern Minstrel."

Inclement weather moves it to NCHS auditorium.