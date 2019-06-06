The minutes for the May 21st, 2019, council meeting was approved. The Carmi tennis courts was discussed, Mayor Jeff Pol- lard stated the back two courts could be refinished for around $25,000.00, and the single court around $16,000.00. The Mayor stated the high school would like to see it resolved prior to the girls tennis season, in August. The council approved the motion and the work will get underway in the near future. City crews will be helping with the ground work, which will help with the cost of the project.

The cities electrical engineer Dave Coston stated, the insurance company has indicated no evidence to Generator 11, was any fault of the cities. The insurance company is needing an estimate of cost to move forward, Coston stated he has been working to get a report from the company, Baker Hughes General Electric, so he can pass in on to the insurance company.

The foreman of the Waste Water Treatment Plant Don Davis, stated the national EPA is cracking down on phosphorus exchange, stating something will have to be done. Davis pointed out a couple of options, which are both expensive, one would cost millions, and the other is the best fix, a new plant, which will be the most expensive. He also stated nitrogen will be the next thing EPA starts to crack down on. While there was no official action, Davis will be putting some numbers together on paper.

Doug Hays of the Police committee stated the contract for the resource Officer at the school has been renewed for the next year. He also praised Chief Jason Carter for his efforts securing funding for the new K-9 Officer. He has had great response from the community.

REPORTS FROM THE MAYOR JEFF POLLARD: The street and alley department, will be starting to spray for mosquitos next week, depending on the rain. The pool opened last Tuesday and has been packed ever since. The pool has some new hours and different programs to offer this year. Last week we said good bye to Aleta Heern, we would like to Thank Aleta for her 34 years of service to the City of Carmi and wish her all the luck in the future. This Thursday, we will say good bye to Sandra Irvine, she has done an outstanding job for 21 years of helping to establish many business’s and jobs to our community. She also has a very long list of other duties that she handled; she will be greatly missed. We want to wish her and her husband Rick a very long and happy years of retirement.