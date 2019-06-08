May 11, 1933 – June 7, 2019

Geraldine L. “Jeri” Mundt, 86, of Dieterich, Illinois, passed away at 9:58 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services celebrating the life of Jeri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the St. John's Lutheran Church south of Dieterich, Illinois, with Pastor Jerry Bagwell officiating. Burial will be in the Dieterich Village Cemetery in Dieterich, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the church and 1 hour before the service.