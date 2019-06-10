The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours hosted by the Canton Area Ambassadors Club Chamber of Commerce will be held June 20.

CANTON-The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours hosted by the Canton Area Ambassadors Club Chamber of Commerce will be held June 20.

Open to the public, it will be held at The Venue banquet facility, 21 W. Pine, Canton, 5 to 7 p.m.

Food will be catered by Smokin’ Gun BBQ Catering and Cupcake Baby.

There will be over $500 in door prizes as well as a 50/50 drawing.

Come and network, make new connections, reconnect with friends and business acquaintances.

Supporting sponsors are CJ Flowers & More, HyVee, Graham Hospital Foundation and Rhoades Real Estate.